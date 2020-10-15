expand
October 15, 2020

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

By PA News

Published 6:46 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur following injuries sustained in a violent crash that included multiple collisions and a vehicle striking a house, authorities said.

Port Arthur Department Police officers responded at approximately 9:29 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive.

Field Operations Division Sgt. Timothy Dinger said on arrival, officers found a male in the roadway.

EMS and fire personnel performed life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and the victim died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the victim was walking in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The victim was thrown to the ground as the vehicle went off the roadway, striking the house.

While the victim was in the roadway, a second vehicle struck the victim and fled the scene, Dinger said

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and the names of the individuals involved are not being released.

Members of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist in the investigation.

