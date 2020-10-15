expand
October 15, 2020

(I.C. Murrell/The News)

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:09 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

James McCarter of Beaumont spends his Wednesday looking for a catch at Keith Lake on Texas 87 between the Port Arthur industrial area and Sabine Pass. Asked if he caught anything, the former enlisted Marine said, “I caught time.”

(I.C. Murrell/The News)

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

