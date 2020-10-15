PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

James McCarter of Beaumont spends his Wednesday looking for a catch at Keith Lake on Texas 87 between the Port Arthur industrial area and Sabine Pass. Asked if he caught anything, the former enlisted Marine said, “I caught time.”

