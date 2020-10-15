expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive after which a second vehicle struck the victim in the roadway and fled on Wednesday. The pedestrian died from his injuries. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

By Mary Meaux

Published 4:21 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Neon orange spray paint still marked spots of the roadway in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive on Thursday morning, about 12 hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The marks are just feet from where tire tracks climbed a low curb and dug into the soil of a yard leading to a damaged section of a white clapboard home.

The identity of the deceased, described by police only as a Black male, were not released on Thursday.

Port Arthur Police were called to the scene at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck and a vehicle ran into a house, Field Operations Division Sgt. Timothy Dinger said in a release.

The victim was located in the roadway, and EMS and fire personnel performed life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and the victim died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the victim was walking in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The victim was thrown to the ground as the vehicle went off the roadway, striking the house.

While the victim was in the roadway, a second vehicle struck the victim and fled the scene, Dinger said.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and the names of the individuals involved are not being released.

Police were unable to answer a number of questions on Thursday; it is unknown is the driver of the first vehicle was injured in the crash or if he or she was issued a citation. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene was not available.

Members of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist in the investigation.

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur