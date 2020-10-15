expand
October 15, 2020

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

PORT NECHES — Team Warren is holding a Drive Thru Link Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2425 Nall St. in Port Neches.

Proceeds raised during the event will assist Warren Bayogan in his fight against Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a type of cancer.

Warren has been undergoing chemo and recently had a stem cell transplant donated by his sister.

Warren’s family, friends, community and church are teaming up to help with the fight and assist with bills from travel, lodging and medical expenses.

To support the effort, stop by Saturday for a $5 link meal.

