October 16, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 16, 2020

By PA News

Published 2:58 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Louis Boudreaux, Sr. 97, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Janet Nancy Collins, 66, of Port Neches, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Scottie Chambliss, Jr., 84, of Vidor, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Roy Joseph Castille, 92, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 N 12th Street, Nederland.

Troy Edward Baker, 47, of Nederland, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 N 12th Street, Nederland.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78 of Port Neches, Texas, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Carlos Armando Romero, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Cecil Clyce Balzersen, 85, of Nederland passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Shirley Marie Jeanis, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Troy Lee Stephenson 56, of Groves passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jeanette J. Britnell, 80, of Bridge City, Texas, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Anite Marie Juneau, 86, of Nederland, Texas passed away October 15, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

