expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”

By PA News

Published 5:59 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Entergy Texas has restored all of the almost 109,000 customers affected by Hurricane Delta, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Oct. 9.

Nearly 2,200 employees, contractors and mutual-assistance partners worked long hours restoring service to most customers over five full days, with the remaining restored on Oct. 15.

Hurricane Delta produced dangerous winds, which caused extensive damage to Entergy’s distribution system. In fact, some areas in Southeast Texas experienced higher winds in Hurricane Delta than during Hurricane Laura.

In total, Hurricane Delta damaged 323 poles and took down approximately 127,500 feet of wire.

“We know how difficult it is for our region to be hit by a second powerful storm, only six weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas.

“We’re proud to serve such a resilient community, and we’ll continue to be there for our communities through the rebuilding process.”

If customers are still without power, they should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business.

If their electric meter or the wiring is damaged, they should contact an electrician to make repairs. If their electric equipment appears undamaged, they should call 1-800-9OUTAGE, 1-800-968-8243.

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations.

Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,600 employees.

Local

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”

Beaumont

Thousands in pills, cash & marijuana busted by Narcotics Task Force

Local

Two deaths in Port Arthur linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur woman’s death linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says