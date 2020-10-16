expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Dyess, Christopher

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, October 16, 2020

The July fire that damaged some of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home causing some services to be moved has been deemed arson, and a Nederland man was indicted for the fire.

Christopher Wayne Dyess, 43, was arrested Aug. 24, for the July 15 fire. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dyess was reportedly upset at a person at the funeral home over something that happened earlier in the day. The document did not state what the issue was about.

A person associated with the funeral home, located at 4841 39th St., told a Port Arthur Fire Department investigator he did not want to give a statement because he was afraid Dyess would kill him and accused Dyess of being a member of the Aryan Circle Gang.

The investigation showed Dyess allegedly showed up later that day with a two-liter jug with gasoline in it and told a man associated with the business he was “going to burn the funeral home.”

The male with the funeral home said he and Dyess walked to the back of the funeral home and he stood by the dumpster while Dyess walked to the back door of the funeral home.

He then heard a noise that sounded like glass breaking and saw Dyess throw the two-liter jug inside the back door. He did not see what Dyess used to start the fire because he took off running toward Jack in The Box nearby. Once he got to the restaurant he looked back and reportedly saw Dyess running toward him and saw smoke coming out the back door of the funeral home. He added the smoke was coming from the same door to where Dyess had thrown the two-liter jug.

The document does not state what occurred after the male ran to the restaurant.

Port Arthur Fire Department got a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. and responded with four trucks plus the battalion chief’s vehicle.

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Local industry handling the rock, wants locals

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach