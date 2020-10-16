expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Darian Petry

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Friday, October 16, 2020

A Port Arthur man who police say confessed to an August fatal shooting was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Darian Tremain Petry, 46, remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond for the killing of 30-year-old Kenneth Swallow.

Port Arthur Police responded to a unresponsive person call at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 16 and found Swallow on the front porch of a home in the 3100 block of 10th Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Approximately nine hours after Swallow was killed, Petry arrived at the police station to make a statement, according to authorities.

Swallow, nicknamed “GMONEY,” was a member of the 2009 graduating class of Memorial High School, according to his obituary.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Local industry handling the rock, wants locals

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach