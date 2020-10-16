Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

The Port Arthur Police Department released the name of a local man who was struck and killed while walking Wednesday night.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the victim is 42-year-old Robert Hayward of Port Arthur.

Jefferson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen has ordered an autopsy.

Police released the victim’s name at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday following Hayward’s death at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Neon orange spray paint still marked spots of the roadway in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive on Thursday morning, about 12 hours after Hayward was struck and killed.

The marks are just feet from where tire tracks climbed a low curb and dug into the soil of a yard leading to a damaged section of a white clapboard home.

Port Arthur Police were called to the scene Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck and a vehicle ran into a house, Field Operations Division Sgt. Timothy Dinger said.

The victim was located in the roadway, and EMS and fire personnel performed life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and Hayward died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the victim was walking in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The victim was thrown to the ground as the vehicle went off the roadway, striking the house.

While the victim was in the roadway, a second vehicle struck the victim and fled the scene, Dinger said.

It is unknown is the driver of the first vehicle was injured in the crash or if he or she was issued a citation. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene is not available, police said Thursday.