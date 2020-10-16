expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Signs of a deadly Wednesday evening crash are seen Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:51 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

The Port Arthur Police Department released the name of a local man who was struck and killed while walking Wednesday night.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the victim is 42-year-old Robert Hayward of Port Arthur.

Jefferson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen has ordered an autopsy.

Police released the victim’s name at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday following Hayward’s death at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Neon orange spray paint still marked spots of the roadway in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive on Thursday morning, about 12 hours after Hayward was struck and killed.

The marks are just feet from where tire tracks climbed a low curb and dug into the soil of a yard leading to a damaged section of a white clapboard home.

Port Arthur Police were called to the scene Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck and a vehicle ran into a house, Field Operations Division Sgt. Timothy Dinger said.

The victim was located in the roadway, and EMS and fire personnel performed life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and Hayward died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the victim was walking in the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The victim was thrown to the ground as the vehicle went off the roadway, striking the house.

While the victim was in the roadway, a second vehicle struck the victim and fled the scene, Dinger said.

It is unknown is the driver of the first vehicle was injured in the crash or if he or she was issued a citation. A description of the vehicle that fled the scene is not available, police said Thursday.

Local

Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur woman’s death linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power