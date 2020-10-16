expand
October 16, 2020

The Port of Port Arthur, which handles cargo in support of billions of dollars of local industrial expansion, recently developed land near it to support these various requirements.

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Friday, October 16, 2020

The Port of Port Arthur is receiving nearly $10 million in upgrades targeted at critical aging infrastructure.

The $9,722,223 grant also improves cargo mobility and productivity.

The Transit Shed 1 Replacement project includes the deconstruction and removal of a metal clad dockside transit shed, reconditioning of a concrete slab, the erection of a building providing useable storage and approximately a covered area for all-weather truck and rail loading.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the award this week, part of more than $220 million in discretionary grant funding to improve port facilities in 16 states and territories through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.

“This $220 million in federal grants will improve America’s ports with nearly half the projects are located in Opportunity Zones, which were established to revitalize economically distressed communities,” Chao said.

U.S. maritime ports are critical links in the U.S. domestic and international trade supply chain and this funding will assist in the improvement of port facilities at or near coastal seaports.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program aims to support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met. The program provides planning, operational and capital financing, and project management assistance to improve their capacity and efficiency.

Ports provide countless jobs for Americans and are key to a nation that heavily relies on its maritime services.

By providing the funding to support the improvement of this critical infrastructure component, the Infrastructure Development Program and the Department of Transportation are ensuring these services succeed during the nation’s ongoing economic recovery.

