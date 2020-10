Two deaths in Port Arthur linked to COVID-19, health officials report

On back-to-back days to end the week, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported local deaths tied to COVID-19.

On Friday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death of an Asian man between 65 and 70 years old.

He was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 35 COVID-related deaths for Port Arthur as of Friday.

On Thursday, health officials said the victim was an African American female between 90 and 95 years old.

She was reported as having underlying health conditions.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.

April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.

June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.

July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.

July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.

July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.

Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.

Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.

Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions

Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions

Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions

Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45

Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions

Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions

Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions

Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions

Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions

Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions