October 17, 2020

Jefferson County tax bills hitting the mail

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Allison Nathan Getz, Tax Assessor-Collector for Jefferson County, announced this week the mailing of the 2020 Jefferson County tax bills.

The Jefferson County Tax Office collects for 28 jurisdictions, which include the county, cities, school districts, and special districts located throughout Jefferson County.

The 2020 tax levy for all 28 jurisdictions is $611,567,718. There are 149,576 different accounts on the tax roll.

Installment Payment Plan for Disaster Victims — In accordance with Section 31.032 of the Property Tax Code, taxpayers who sustained property damage as a result of a declared natural disaster may be eligible to split their property tax payments into four equal interest free installments, to be paid by Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31.

For qualifications and requirements, go to jeffcotax.com.

“We accept payment at all of our offices in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Mid-County,” Getz said. “Taxpayers may also mail their payments or use our website.”

Payments by cash or credit/debit card can be made in-person.

Payments by credit/debit card or e-check may be made by calling 1-866-549-1010, or on the Internet at jeffcotax.com (use Bureau code 2228888).

2020 taxes become delinquent on Feb. 1.

All property owners are reminded that failure to receive a tax bill does not affect the accrual of taxes, penalty, or interest.

If your tax bill does not arrive by Nov. 5, contact the Tax Office at 409-835-8516 for a copy.

