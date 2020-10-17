expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

Hershel Obey

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

By PA News

Published 7:25 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

A local suspect wanted for sexual assault involving a minor has been arrested.

The Port Arthur Police Department released a statement at approximately 7 p.m. Friday that said, “Hershel Obey has been arrested.”

The Port Arthur man was wanted on warrants for sexually assaulting a child, although local authorities are not releasing case details to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

“We are asking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Hershel Obey,” a PAPD statement first read last week. “Obey has four outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.”

PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said the warrants were issued the week before and include one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual assault.

Guedry would not elaborate on whether there was one victim or multiple victims.

Other details of the crime, location or victim were not included in law enforcement’s initial releases.

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament

Local

Texans with criminal records face increasingly limited housing options

Local

PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket

Local

Jefferson County tax bills hitting the mail

High School Sports

Better of the Memorials: Big plays help Titans beat Patriots, move to 4-0

Local

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”

Beaumont

Thousands in pills, cash & marijuana busted by Narcotics Task Force

Local

Two deaths in Port Arthur linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur woman’s death linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting