expand
Ad Spot

October 17, 2020

Deweyville running back Cade Watson heads toward the end zone as Sabine Pass’ Grayson Johnson (25) and Jeann Zuniga (7) try to bring him down Saturday in Deweyville. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-17-20

Sharks shut out at Deweyville following quick turnaround

By PA News

Published 7:18 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020

DEWEYVILLE — Sabine Pass had to make a five-day turnaround after a Monday afternoon loss to Burkeville, and in that time, the Sharks returned to practice Wednesday and resumed class Thursday, when electricity knocked out due to Hurricane Delta was restored.

The Sharks played just their second game of the season Saturday at Deweyville, but the Pirates scored on six of eight drives on their way to a 43-0 victory in District 12-2A Division II battle.

Cade Watson and Nathan Berry each ran for two touchdowns in the first half, as Deweyville (4-2, 2-0 in 12-2A-II) ran to a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Berry turned in a 48-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Sabine Pass quarterback Jeremy Fontenette rushes as Deweyville’s Amos Spell moves in for a tackle Saturday. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-17-20

The Pirates scored a safety on the Pirates’ drive following Berry’s big run, when a fourth-down snap rolled out of the end zone.

Deweyville quarterback James Menard accounted for two second-half touchdowns. Menard took a bad snap and dodged a tackle in the backfield before scampering 15 yards for a score early in the third quarter. He then rushed from 2 yards out for the game’s final TD in the fourth.

Sabine Pass (0-2, 0-2) was held without a first down and never gained more than 6 yards on a play.

The Sharks will host High Island at 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23), while Deweyville visits Evadale.

Local

U.S. Senate candidate Mary “M.J.” Hegar visits Port Arthur, shares election highlights

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament

Local

Texans with criminal records face increasingly limited housing options

Local

PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket

Local

Jefferson County tax bills hitting the mail

High School Sports

Better of the Memorials: Big plays help Titans beat Patriots, move to 4-0

Local

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”

Beaumont

Thousands in pills, cash & marijuana busted by Narcotics Task Force

Local

Two deaths in Port Arthur linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Police release name of pedestrian killed Wednesday in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland man indicted for arson at Port Arthur funeral home

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: PA native unbreakable in breast cancer & pandemic battles

Local

Nederland Council cancels 2020 city-sponsored events

Local

Darian Petry indicted for fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Port of PA receiving $9.7 million to upgrade infrastructure

Local

Port Arthur woman’s death linked to COVID-19, health officials report

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene