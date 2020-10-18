Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

NEDERLAND — The Nederland High School Goldenettes designed and built three custom doghouses for Habitat for Humanity Jefferson County to auction off and raise money for their organization.

Each doghouse had a theme including: the Mystery Machine, A&M and a farm-style doghouse.

The Mystery Machine was designed and created by Alysa Patteson-drum major and head twirler, Gracie Anderson, Mallorie Martin and Madelyn Roush.

The A&M doghouse was designed and created by Sierra Walker-drum major and co-head twirler, Karen Baur, Sydney Micklo and Grace Washburn.

The farm-style doghouse was designed and built by Emma Williams, Cindy Nguyen, and Jessica Varnado.