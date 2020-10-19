DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 19, 2020

Jeanette J. Britnell, 80, of Bridge City, Texas, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” Morris McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Bobby Rozas, 87, of Vidor, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services pending with Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Anne Katherine O’Banion, 92, of Port Neches died Friday, October 16, 2020. Her service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78, of Port Neches, Texas died October 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Beulah Fay Barnett, 78, of Nederland, died, Friday, October 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Jerry Lee Rowley, 69, of League City, Texas, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.