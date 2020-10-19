expand
October 19, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

By PA News

Published 11:12 am Monday, October 19, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18:

  • Jason Peveto, 41, warrant other agency
  • Brittny Christian, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Jesus Ceja, 29, evading arrest with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant
  • Joshua Guidry, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Dustin Harrington, 34, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant
  • John Brooks, 42, warrant other agency
  • Samantha Mitchell, 36, public intoxication

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18:

Oct. 12

  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S. 3rd Street.
  • A complainant reported found property in the 400 block of N. 5th Street.
  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 1100 block of N 22nd Street.
  • A complainant reported an assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 200 block of S 1 ½ Street.

Oct. 13

  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of N 4th Street.
  • A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1200 block of Orange.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief and assault causes bodily injury in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge Drive.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of S 27th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for evading arrest with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Memorial Boulevard.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of S 27th Street.
  • Arrested of a subject for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more, possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 14

  • A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 3700 block of Skyline Drive.
  • A complainant reported reckless driving in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing and assault offensive touch – family violence in the 300 block of N 24th Street.

Oct. 15

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
  • A complainant reported failure to stop and give information in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported a death – natural causes in the 2800 block of W Boston.
  • A complainant reported telephone harassment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A complainant reported information in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
  • Subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
  • A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence it the 2300 block of Montaigne.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue N.

Oct. 16

  • A complainant reported a dog bite in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 2600 block of Windmill.
  • Arrested of a subject in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Oct. 17

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
  • Subject found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 18

  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 200 block of N 34th Street.
  • A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1300 block of N 17th Street.

 

