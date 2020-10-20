expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Cedar Crest College

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

ALLENTOWN, PA — Amber Rose of Nederland earned a scholarship and a research award during this month’s Northeastern Association of Forensic Scientists annual meeting.

Rose, who attends Cedar Crest College, participated in the meeting Oct. 14-17.

She was the George Chin Memorial Scholarship recipient and won the Peter De Forest Research Award-graduate division, where her mentor, Thomas Brettell, was also recognized.

Cedar Crest College, located in Allentown, Pa., was founded in 1867 and enrolls approximately 1,700 students.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession

Local

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally, locally. Where does Texas stand?

Local

Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

U.S. Senate candidate Mary “M.J.” Hegar visits Port Arthur, shares election highlights

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament

Local

Texans with criminal records face increasingly limited housing options

Local

PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket

Local

Jefferson County tax bills hitting the mail

High School Sports

Better of the Memorials: Big plays help Titans beat Patriots, move to 4-0

Local

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”