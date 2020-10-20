expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Nederland running back Josh Mazyck, shown against Lufkin on Oct. 2, ran for four touchdowns at Jacksonville the following weekend. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-2-20

Bulldogs’ back Josh Mazyck uses versatility as biggest weapon

By Chris Moore

Published 12:13 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

NEDERLAND — Senior running back Josh Mazyck is coming off one of the best games of his career in Nederland’s 42-20 win over Jacksonville.

Mazyck had 174 yards rushing on four touchdowns, with most of his damage done by halftime.

Even with such an impressive stat line, Mazyck said the performance does not rank at the top of his most memorable high school moments. He said his best highlight came against Baytown Lee on one play in particular.

“I ran through the hole, and a dude was trying to arm-tackle me,” Mazyck said. “I jumped over that and landed with this other guy and another guy was coming from the other direction. I stomped my foot and stepped back and they hit each other and I took off running. That was a 40-something-yard touchdown.”

Mazyck first earned varsity carries as a sophomore. He was, and still is, a smaller back, but the underclassman runner that would often look for lanes to bounce to the outside has shifted toward a back that will now punish those who try to bring him down with an arm tackle.

“People always thought that I couldn’t make contact, or that I was scared of contact,” he said. “I just want to show them that I can do both. I don’t weigh that much, but on the field, it is hard to get me down. I’m 160 pounds, but one the field, it feels like I’m 200.”

Mazyck said he had to learn that a guaranteed 5 yards are better than a possible home run that ends up in a negative play. Head coach Monte Barrow said he has noticed his running back’s improvements.

“He’s got the speed,” Barrow said. “He’s also very powerful in his upper body. His stature doesn’t look like it. He’s become a patient runner, and he is still developing in that. He’s trying not to dance in the hole as much as maybe he did last year. He uses that explosiveness, both speed and power, to get through that hole.”

Against Jacksonville, defenders routinely bounced off Mazyck, who refused to go down on first contact. After a defender would miss, the senior would flash the speed that made him the primary back.

In the Bulldogs’ first game of the season against Lufkin, Mazyck struggled to find daylight on the ground and defenders knifed into the backfield. He ended the game with 20 yards on 13 carries.

He wouldn’t finish the game without making an impact. Late in the game, lined up in the slot position, Mazyck got behind the defense for a huge play and finished the game with three catches for 77 yards.

“When you have other players like (wide receiver Kyndon Fuselier) that defenses tend to focus on when they line up, you split Josh out, and that is another person that the defense has to make sure they know where he is,” Barrow said. “That is a very, very important weapon for us to be able to split him out at receiver. We want to get him the ball to get him going.”

Mazyck said he borrows from different running backs to add to his arsenal. For his speed, he watches Eric Dickerson. For elusiveness, he puts on Barry Sanders highlights. For power, he watches Leonard Fournette and Saquon Barkley. Mazyck said the runner his game most resembles is that of fellow black-and-gold wearer Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. Kamara is known as one of the NFL’s most versatile backs and his ability to stay on his feet while absorbing contact.

“His balance and everything — they were telling me my sophomore year that I was looking like Kamara,” Mazyck said.

The running back will try to keep his hot streak alive as he and the Bulldogs face off against Port Neches-Groves at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.

 

PNG (1-2) AT NEDERLAND (1-1) BUM PHILLIPS BOWL (12-5A-II FOOTBALL); 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, BULLDOG STADIUM; KLVI-AM 560

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession

Local

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally, locally. Where does Texas stand?

Local

Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

U.S. Senate candidate Mary “M.J.” Hegar visits Port Arthur, shares election highlights

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament

Local

Texans with criminal records face increasingly limited housing options

Local

PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket

Local

Jefferson County tax bills hitting the mail

High School Sports

Better of the Memorials: Big plays help Titans beat Patriots, move to 4-0

Local

Entergy completes Hurricane Delta restoration – “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community”