October 21, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 20, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Timothy “Tim” Morris McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral
Home – Groves.

Bobby Rozas, 87, of Vidor, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services pending with Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78, of Port Neches, Texas died October 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Shirley Marie Jeanis, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Cecil Gerald Williams, 97, of Orange passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange, TX, Clayton
Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Van Edward Ellis, Jr., 84, of Nederland, died Monday, October 19, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

