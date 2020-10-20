expand
October 20, 2020

Authorities released this photo from the crash scene on I-10 Tuesday morning.

Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

By PA News

Published 7:31 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near Doty Road, in Orange County are closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Stephanie Davis said Troopers and other emergency personnel are on scene.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 will remain closed while Troopers continue to investigate.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route. Expect delays.

At approximately 5:50a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred just beyond Doty Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 3/4-ton Dodge pickup truck towing a car hauler with three vehicles and traveling westbound on Interstate 10. According to the driver of the Dodge, his vehicle experienced mechanical issues and was disabled partially in the left lane of traffic.
The driver exited the vehicle to work on the mechanical issue when the trailer portion of his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet and two of his passengers were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The front passenger of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price at the scene.

