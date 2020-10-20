Leitta Babino Moore entered into eternal rest Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas at the age of 84.

She was a native of Mansura, LA and lived in Port Arthur, TX for nearly 60 years.

She was a devoted Catholic and served faithfully at Sacred Heart Catholic Church until her health failed.

Funeral service will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a viewing from 9 a.m. until service

time.

The rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral

Home.

Cherishing the precious memories of her life are her son – Wilbert Moore Jr. and wife, Sharon Moore; daughter – Patricia Moore Guidry and

husband, Warren Guidry Jr., all of Port Arthur, TX; sister – Emma Steib of New Orleans, LA; brother – Johnell Babino of Mansura, LA;

sister-in-law – Ida Babino of Mansura, LA; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and

friends.