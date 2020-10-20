Lena Young “Momma Lena” Harris

Mrs. Lena “Momma Lena” Harris, 96, of Port Arthur transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont, Texas.

A native of Villeplatte, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 90 years, and a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church in her

earlier years serving as a Deaconess.

In her later years, she was a member of Eastern Star Baptist Church and Queen Esther Circle until her health failed.

Lena Harris was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Amos Harris, Sr., sons, Robert Thibedeaux and Amos Harris, Jr., and

grandsons Robert Jeffery Thibedeaux and John Thibedeaux.

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Dina Joseph (Norman), Doris Viltz (Lawrence Sr, deceased), Brenda Gobert (Perry Sr.), and

Roxanna Barnes (Karl). Her sons, Harry Harris Sr. (Hazel), Phillip Harris Sr. (Tessa), Milton Harris (Lisa), twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren and a host of special relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 AM to 11 AM Thursday, 10/22/2020, at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th St. Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral service is scheduled at 11 AM on Thursday, 10/22/2020 with Rev. Lloyd Scott officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.