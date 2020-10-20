expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Authorities released this photo from the crash scene on I-10 Tuesday morning.

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

By PA News

Published 11:19 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred just beyond Doty Road.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 3/4-ton Dodge pickup truck towing a car hauler with three vehicles was traveling westbound on Interstate 10.

According to the driver of the Dodge, his vehicle experienced mechanical issues and was disabled partially in the left lane of traffic.

The driver exited the vehicle to work on the mechanical issue when the trailer portion of his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge, 57-year-old Jose Soriano of Houston, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 46-year-old Richard Thibeaux of Louisiana, was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The front passenger of the Chevrolet, a 21-year-old resident of Broussard, La., was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price at the scene.

His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The rear passenger of the Chevrolet, also a resident of Louisiana, was not injured.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near Doty Road, remain closed. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route.

The fatal crash remains under investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

BREAKING NEWS

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle School saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession

Local

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally, locally. Where does Texas stand?

Local

Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

U.S. Senate candidate Mary “M.J.” Hegar visits Port Arthur, shares election highlights

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament