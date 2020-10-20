PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning
Health officials said an Asian Male between 60 and 65 years old is the latest Port Arthur resident to succumb to COVID-19.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning, noting it was the 36th COVID-related death in 2020 for a Port Arthur resident.
The victim was reported as having underlying health conditions.
Health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.
“I would just like to remind the public that we are still in a pandemic and the importance of keeping themselves safe by following the public health protocols,” Port Arthur Director of Health Services Judith A. Smith said. “The mask mandate is still in effect, and people should still wear a mask when they are in public places where social distancing is not available.”
She said many people are recovering with no problems or complications, but this virus could be and has been fatal for some people with underlying health conditions.
The Health Department partnered with Gulf Coast Health Center to provide free testing for residents of Port Arthur. Residents should call 409-983-8880 for a referral for testing.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
- Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45
- Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian Male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions
- Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian Male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions