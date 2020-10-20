expand
October 20, 2020

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso explains safety measures during a mayoral news conference at the police station in August. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 8-25-20

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:27 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

An entry-level civil service examination for the position of Port Arthur Police officer is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Applications for the test are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the department is looking for someone who, firstly, wants to be an officer in the city of Port Arthur, is willing to take care of the citizens, is community oriented, wants to promote through the system and is dedicated to service.

The test is the first step in becoming an officer. There’s also a physical assessment test, polygraph test, background test, psychological test and physical/medical examination.

Duriso said the city of Port Arthur would pay for these tests as well as training, if selected.

Duriso said the department is looking to hire nine police officers.

There are a number of incentives for those joining the PAPD: $500 in moving costs, $2,500 for down payment and closing costs for an employee buying a home in a non-target area and $4,000 for down payment and closing costs if the employee elects to move to a target area in the city.

Target areas are in designated low- to moderate-income areas.

There is an additional $100 for those who move up to field training officer, an additional $100 for speaking a second language and an additional $200 for having a bachelor’s degree.

For more information on the testing, call Shanetra Hinton or Gema Pompa, deputy directors of civil service in the human resources office, at 409-983-8218.

