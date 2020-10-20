expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 10:07 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

On Monday at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 839.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10.

The driver of the Nissan struck a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 39-year-old Richard Touchton of Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old resident of Vidor, was not injured.

At this time, there are no additional details to be released.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle School saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle School saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession

Local

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally, locally. Where does Texas stand?

Local

Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Beaumont

Indictment: Fake ads taken out in doctor’s name for free Dobermans, late-night exercise

Local

U.S. Senate candidate Mary “M.J.” Hegar visits Port Arthur, shares election highlights

Local

Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

Local

Machete man allegedly fights with, spits on Port Arthur Police

Groves

FUMC bells sending church to Groves Municipal Court for noise ordinance violation

Local

Engineers receive breakdown of procurement opportunities in Port Arthur

Local

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

High School Sports

Lady Lions head to volleyball TCAL tournament

Local

Texans with criminal records face increasingly limited housing options

Local

PHOTO — Madness fun comes to Port Neches Market Basket