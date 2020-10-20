Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

On Monday at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 839.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10.

The driver of the Nissan struck a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 39-year-old Richard Touchton of Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old resident of Vidor, was not injured.

At this time, there are no additional details to be released.