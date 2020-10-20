Shanissa Latrell Amice Brown born in Galveston, TX, raised in Port Arthur, TX. Sunrise Sept. 9, 1978, Sunset Oct. 10, 2020.

Leaves behind her mother Sharon Brown, father Calvin Reynolds (dec.), four children Shondrea Brown, Kirban Keller, Mi’shoniya Syon, Mi’Shonai Syon, her brother Shawndre’ Brown, two grandchildren Kaiden and Karlee Keller and Bervick Captain her mate.

Member of Lincoln High School class of 1997.

She was a Naval veteran of 6 years.

She served as a signalman while in the service.

Funeral service is Oct. 24, 2020 at Church of Jesus Christ from God at 1448 Stilwell and 5th St. in Port Arthur, TX at 11:00 a.m.

Repass will be at the church following the funeral.