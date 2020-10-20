expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Shirley Marie Blanchard Jeanis

Shirley Marie Blanchard Jeanis

By PA News

Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Shirley Marie Blanchard Jeanis, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in
McKinney, TX.
She was born in Cankton, LA on November 1, 1928 to her parents, Lucius Joseph (Lee) Blanchard and Amy Ann Savoie Blanchard.
The family moved to Port Arthur in 1939 and from then on, Shirley was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was a longtime member of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres, where she was active in the Altar Society.
She worked as a machine operator for the Texaco Island starting in 1947, retiring in 1983.
During her time with Texaco, she became a member of the Workmans’ Committee, was on the Board of Directors of the former Texaco Port Arthur Workers’ Federal Credit Union, and was a member of the former Oil, Chemical, and Atomic Workers’ International Union.
During the early 1970s, with the backing of the local OCAW and the AFL/CIO, she travelled to Washington DC twice to meet with Texas’ US senators and representatives to lobby for retroactive payments for female Texaco Island employees, who were still being paid a lower wage than men for identical jobs.
The efforts ultimately proved successful.
After retiring from Texaco, she was then employed by Percy’s True Value Hardware in Port Acres for 19 years, where she was then, and to her final days, known to all as “Ms. Shirley.”
Two of her happiest moments in recent years were the surprise 90th birthday parties, one held in Port Arthur by her son Jim and niece Leah, and one held in Waggaman, LA by Jim and her brother Kerny’s family.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; son Jody L. Jeanis of Port Arthur; brother Kerny P. Blanchard of Marrero, LA; sister Avril Blanchard Conner of Port Arthur; nephew PAPD Officer Mickey E. Conner of Port Arthur; and niece Melanie Conner Pinell of Groves.
Immediate survivors include her son, Jim Jeanis of Germantown, TN; sister-in-law Mable Blanchard of Marrero, LA; niece Leah Sharmayne
Conner Shields of Little Elm, TX, nephew Terry D. Blanchard of Ponchatoula, LA; nephew Jay M. Blanchard of Marrero, LA; niece Paula Conner Beebe of Lakeside, CA; and niece Joni Blanchard Langlanais of Waggaman, LA.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres, TX with Rev. Rejimon George serving as celebrant.
Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.
Due to COVID-19 situation we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church will be required to wear face masks or coverings as mandated by state and county officials.
Jim is requesting, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church, in memory of Shirley.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ back Josh Mazyck uses versatility as biggest weapon

Local

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle School saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession

Local

Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally, locally. Where does Texas stand?