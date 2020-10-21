expand
October 21, 2020

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Autopsy results of a man whose body was found in Alligator Bayou earlier this month are not yet available.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said there is no way to know how long it will take for the results to be available as toxicology still must be done and also taking into consideration the condition the body was in when discovered.

Guedry did not elaborate on the condition, saying only that the body had been in the water.

“We are still waiting to make identification and inform the next of kin. There are a lot of things we are waiting on,” Guedry said.

A passerby discovered the body of an unknown person Oct. 2 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr./Alligator Bayou.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III previously said it is not known how long the body had been in the water, but it appeared to be that of a man who, at this time, is characterized as John Doe.

After recovery, the body was brought to the Jefferson County Morgue and an autopsy was scheduled Oct. 5.

Police ask those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

