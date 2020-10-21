expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

By PA News

Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

In a letter to Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus parents and CATE parents, Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the district was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases in school buildings.

Due to privacy requirements, Porterie said he could not release the names of the individuals or details that may identify them, but the information has been provided to the Port Arthur Health Department and “we are working closely with them on this matter.”

Per the district’s Reopening Plan, PAISD is closing down Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus and CATE buildings for five days, beginning Thursday (Oct. 22), in which a deep cleaning/disinfecting will take place.

All Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus/CATE students will participate in virtual instruction during this time.

The campuses will reopen on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

“We understand this is a stressful time for everyone,” Porterie said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms.

“We are vigilant about working with local and state health officials to investigate all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 21, 2020

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Local

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ back Josh Mazyck uses versatility as biggest weapon

Local

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES: Central Middle School saxophonist “exceeds” expectations

Local

Census 2020 effort complete; Port Arthur mayor says city could have used 2 more weeks

Local

PAPD looking for a few good men, women. See how you can join force.

Local

BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Port Arthur. See where, how to participate.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Beaumont

Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Texas unemployment rate rises to 8.3% in September; seven months into economic recession