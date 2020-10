City officials confirm death of Mid-County resident tied to COVID-19

NEDERLAND — On Thursday, City of Nederland officials reported the death of a local resident as a result of COVID-19.

Nederland leaders said the fatality is the city’s 11th COVID-19-related death of 2020 and “our thoughts and prayers extend to their family and friends.”

According to city officials, the victim was also suffering from an underlying medical condition.

The City of Port Arthur identified the victim as a White male between 80 and 85 years old, adding there have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths for residents that live within the City of Nederland zip code.

On Wednesday, Nederland officials said they received information that the number of total positive COVID-19 test results increased to 475 due to two new positives.

The confirmed number of active cases was listed at 52.

