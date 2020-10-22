expand
October 22, 2020

Huesville “Junior”  Molbert Jr.

By PA News

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Huesville “Junior”  Molbert Jr., 87, of Port Acres passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Gulf Health Care Center.

Junior was born on August 1, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Eula (Decuir) and Huesville Molbert Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and worked for the City of Groves for 25 plus year in the wastewater plant as a plant operator.

Junior enjoyed going to the casinos, horseracing’s, dancing and fishing in his younger years.

He was an avid fan of the Cowboy’s. Junior was a loving man who will be missed dearly by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joycie Jane Molbert, his second wife, Jane Molbert, his son, Kenneth Bruce Molbert
Sr., his brothers, Dan, Herbin, Wilbert, Leroy, his sisters, Isabelle, Mary Lee, Baby Thelma, his step son, John Theriot and his step
daughter, Judy Patteson.

Junior is survived by his son, David Molbert and his wife, Paige of Groves, his daughter, Diana Gaspard and her husband, Darrell Sr. of Groves, his sisters, Barbara Jean Greer, Melva Ruth Benard, his step sons, Daile Theriot, Curtis Theriot, Mark Theriot and Dennis Theriot.

He is also survived by numerous of grandchildren and great grandchildren who knew him as “Pop Molbert’ and “Paw Paw.”

A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and
friends from 12:00 noon until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

