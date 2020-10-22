expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Jerri Lyssy Sowers

Jerri Lyssy Sowers

By PA News

Published 6:18 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Jerri Lyssy Sowers, 81, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on October 17, 2020.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 8, 1939 to Felix and Maxine Lyssy.

Jerri attended Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur where she met many lifelong friends.

During Jerri’s battle with pancreatic cancer, she had the assistance of many fine health professionals, including Dr. Marc Worob, Dr. C. Armitage Harper, Dr. Michele Ashworth, Dr. Michael Herman and Dr. Yue Deng.

Jerri had several hobbies, with her main hobby being reading, but she also loved yoga and her instructor Nishi Whitely.

She also enjoyed traveling and was able to travel around the world, including a wonderful trip to Kenya and Tanzania with her husband, stepson Chris and grandson Andrew.

Jerri was a financial representative for many years, working for VALIC and later for Edward Jones.

She had the pleasure of getting to know many fine people in that field, including Marilyn Obestor, Susie Combs Russell, Lee Landrum and Chris Davenport.

She was predeceased by her parents, Felix and Maxine Lyssy of Port Arthur, Texas and her brother-in-law, Ed Hitt of Groves, Texas.

Jerri is survived by her husband of 36 years, William J. Sowers Jr. of Pflugerville, Texas; her three children by previous marriage, Patti Love of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Leslie Gontarek of Pflugerville, Texas and Eric Sapp of Round Rock, Texas; her stepsons, Christopher Sowers of Austin, Texas, Bill Sowers of Rogers, Arkansas and John Sowers of Springfield, Missouri; her sister, Clara Hitt of Groves, Texas, as well as, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM for those who wish to participate.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home with the committal service to immediately follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery.

A reception will be held at the home of Leslie Gontarek following Tuesday’s services.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jerri Lyssy Sowers

Huesville “Junior”  Molbert Jr.

Elnora Dominic (LaPoint)

Dora Lynne Hayes

Local

Superintendent Porterie talks reasons for temporarily closing Memorial High, says there is “no COVID outbreak”

Local

City officials confirm death of Mid-County resident tied to COVID-19

Local

See how you can help craft PAISD’s parent & family engagement policy

Local

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Groves

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Local

Principal credits staff, community for Langham Elementary’s top-end performance

Local

PHOTOS: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

High School Sports

Undefeated Titans staying on ball heading to Ball

High School Sports

Plenty of motivation: Sharks searching for first win in homecoming rivalry

Local

Texas football letterman, former PA resident John Henderson passes away at 107

Local

PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

Local

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party