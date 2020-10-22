expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

A close-up of the speakers on the church steeple.

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:19 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

GROVES — First United Methodist Church of Groves has had its day in court, and prevailed, when city prosecutor Jesse Branick opted to dismiss the case and municipal judge Mike Simon approved a motion for dismissal in the noise complaint.

And while this particular noise complaint — which was launched by an unnamed man who lives near the church — has been ruled upon, it is up to the city council to make an exemption in its noise ordinance if the board members choose.

The agenda for 5 p.m. Monday at Groves City Hall includes discussion of the noise ordinance as it pertains to church bells in the city of Groves.

Doye Tomplait, a 40-year member of the church, said paperwork was sent to the church by their attorney, Jonathan Juhan, who voluntarily took the case as well as received a call from Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. informing them of the news, as well.

“We were excited that the case had been dismissed but also knowing the Groves City Council still needs to amend the (noise) ordinance to exempt the church bells,” Tomplait said, adding it’s possible for another noise complaint to be filed. “I guess it comes down to interpretation of the noise ordinance.”

Persons who want to support the exemption now have a chance to let city council know, he said, referring to the upcoming meeting.

Other cities

The city of Nederland has an exemption in its noise ordinance for “bells, chimes or carillons while being used for religious purposes or for national celebration or public holidays,” according to information from the city of Nederland.

Likewise, the city of Port Arthur also exempts such noises: “Bells, chimes, carillons while being used for religious purposes or in conjunction with religious services, or for national celebrations or public holidays, and those bells, chimes, carillons that are presently installed, and in use for any purpose.”

The city of Port Neches does not have an exemption for church bells in its ordinance, City Manager Andrè Wimer said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Principal credits staff, community for making Langham top-end school

PHOTO: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

Local

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Groves

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Local

Principal credits staff, community for making Langham top-end school

Local

PHOTO: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

High School Sports

Undefeated Titans staying on ball heading to Ball

High School Sports

Plenty of motivation: Sharks searching for first win in homecoming rivalry

Local

Texas football letterman, former PA resident John Henderson passes away at 107

Local

PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

Local

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ back Josh Mazyck uses versatility as biggest weapon

Local

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning