October 22, 2020

(Stephen Hemelt/The News)

PHOTO: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:17 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

October is National Principals Month, and the Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees and administrators recently recognized the district’s campus leaders. Pictured, from left, at this week’s school board meeting are Communications Coordinator Rene’ Latiolais getting ready to snap a picture of Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, Nederland High’s Natalie Gomez, Central Middle’s Erica Gauthier, C.O. Wilson Middle’s Tina Oliver, Helena Park Elementary’s Charlotte Junot, Highland Park Elementary’s Sissy L. Yeaman, Alternative School Director Jared Walker, Hillcrest Elementary’s Dr. Kevin Morrison and Langham Elementary’s Toby Latiolais.

