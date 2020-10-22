expand
October 22, 2020

The blue sky invites visitors to the pumpkin patch on a nice, fall afternoon.

PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:03 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Nederland Apostolic Church is hosting a pumpkin patch at its campus at 1308 S. 27th St. The patch will be open for touring and pumpkin purchases now through the end of October: 4 p.m. until dark Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until dark Saturday and noon until dark Sunday.

 

Photos by I.C. Murrell/The News

 

Two-year-old Gatlin discovers some pumpkins atop hay.

Megan Martin of Spurger poses with her 1-year-old daughter Lakeleigh.

Thomas McCall, 10, of Nederland “rides” an antique tractor on display.

