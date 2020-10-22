PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

Nederland Apostolic Church is hosting a pumpkin patch at its campus at 1308 S. 27th St. The patch will be open for touring and pumpkin purchases now through the end of October: 4 p.m. until dark Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until dark Saturday and noon until dark Sunday.
Photos by I.C. Murrell/The News
Two-year-old Gatlin discovers some pumpkins atop hay.
Megan Martin of Spurger poses with her 1-year-old daughter Lakeleigh.
Thomas McCall, 10, of Nederland “rides” an antique tractor on display.
About I.C. Murrell
I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
More by I.C.