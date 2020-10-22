expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Memorial High School Principal Glenn Mitchell, right, watches as senior Elijah Bill, left, signs out a tablet at the high school in April to continue classes online. (Courtesy photo)

Superintendent Porterie talks reasons for temporarily closing Memorial High, says there is “no COVID outbreak”

By PA News

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

In-person instruction for students at Memorial High School’s 10-12th grade campus and Career & Technology Education are temporarily canceled while those buildings are cleaned and disinfected due to several cases of COVID-19.

The campus buildings closed their doors Thursday and will reopen on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said Memorial High was notified one of its employees was infected with COVID-19 and one student who attends the CATE building.

Dr. Mark L. Porterie,
superintendent of schools

“There is no COVID outbreak,” he said. “The physical plant was closed to be cleaned and disinfected in order to stop any potential spread of the virus. Both cases are isolated and neither individual contracted the virus from an on-campus source.”

Due to privacy requirements, the district cannot release the names of the individuals or details that may identify them. The information has been released to the Port Arthur Health Department and the district is working with them on the matter.

Porterie said neither the employee or student are connected to each other and neither was exposed to the virus at the school.

The employee and the student notified the school of the positive test results.

Brandon Bartie, PAISD board president, said Porterie put everything into play per district guidelines and informed trustees of the situation.

Bartie said the board takes the matter seriously with safety in mind.

Porterie said the district understands this is a stressful time for everyone.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms,” Porterie said. “We are vigilant about working with local and state health officials to investigate all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.”

While there may be some parents concerned about the CATE building and students working in close proximity, Porterie said he appreciates their concern and respects it.

“Staff and students are utilizing the required PPE and maintaining social distance,” he said. “We are doing everything possible in order to keep everyone safe.  We have provided virtual learning opportunities for each and every student in PAISD. Parents are not required to participate in student on campus learning, virtual learning is available to every student and parent in the district.”

Sports

Football and other sporting events will continue as scheduled.

Bartie said, from his understanding, the varsity football game on Friday will not be canceled and the Titans will travel to Galveston to take on Ball High. The decision to go forward with the game was determined by the superintendents from both school districts.

Message

Porterie said he is proud of the way the parents and students have handled learning during the pandemic.

Students must understand this is not the time to take learning for granted, Porterie said. There are no waivers for students for the 2020-21 school year; students will be accountable for all assessments.

The district, Porterie added, continues to do everything possible to keep staff and students safe.

Persons with questions are directed to the campus principals, and the central office staff will support them in responding to the best of their abilities, Porterie said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jerri Lyssy Sowers

Huesville “Junior”  Molbert Jr.

Elnora Dominic (LaPoint)

Dora Lynne Hayes

Local

Superintendent Porterie talks reasons for temporarily closing Memorial High, says there is “no COVID outbreak”

Local

City officials confirm death of Mid-County resident tied to COVID-19

Local

See how you can help craft PAISD’s parent & family engagement policy

Local

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Groves

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Local

Principal credits staff, community for Langham Elementary’s top-end performance

Local

PHOTOS: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

High School Sports

Undefeated Titans staying on ball heading to Ball

High School Sports

Plenty of motivation: Sharks searching for first win in homecoming rivalry

Local

Texas football letterman, former PA resident John Henderson passes away at 107

Local

PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

Local

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party