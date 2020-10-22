expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Kelby Blanchette (3), Tony Brooks (8) and the Memorial Titans are 4-0 going into Friday’s game at Galveston Ball. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-16-20

Undefeated Titans staying on ball heading to Ball

By Chris Moore

Published 12:06 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Memorial Titans will travel to Galveston Ball to try to keep their record unblemished.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.

The Titans (4-0, 2-0 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off another impressive defensive performance, beating Goose Creek Memorial 20-13 in Port Arthur.

“They played like we want them to,” head coach Brian Morgan said. “We have some good players over there and those guys are doing a good job of taking in the game plan during the week and executing it on Fridays. They run to the ball and they strike you. They create turnovers. That is what we have built this team around.”

Morgan said the Tornadoes’ starting quarterback was injured, leaving some mystery as to how Ball (1-3, 0-2) will move forward.

“We don’t really know what they are going to do on offense,” he said. “I think they may move one of their defensive guys to quarterback, but we don’t know. We are going to have to adjust on that end. They play multiple defenses and multiple fronts, which will tax our offensive line.”

The Titans average just more than 27 points per game, with many of the scores coming off big plays.

“We are fortunate to be very talented at all six skill positions on the field,” Morgan said. “All of those guys have the ability to do something. We try to get them in space. We just try to game plan ways to get them the ball.”

Morgan said his team has a little more confidence after its 4-0 start to the season.

“I think they feel pretty good,” he said. “We have to make sure we don’t get too high. You can’t listen to everyone in town that tells you that you are playing good. That can go away really quick. We have to go out and keep improving.”

The Titans will have a bye week following Friday’s game, but Morgan said he doesn’t believe the players are looking ahead.

“I don’t sometimes know if they even know there is a bye week,” he said laughing. “They just come in ready for the next game. I think some are just oblivious to that. They are really focused this week and looking forward to the game.”

Morgan said his team will prepare for the two-hour road trip as they would for any other road game.

Ball’s lone win of the season came in a 23-20 overtime contest against Texas City in the second week of the season. Since the Tornadoes have fallen 34-7 to Goose Creek Memorial and 32-14 to Beaumont United last week.

“They are playing hard, trying to get a district win,” Morgan said. “We are going to have to play hard for sure.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Principal credits staff, community for making Langham top-end school

PHOTO: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

Local

TURNOUT SPOTLIGHT: Port Arthur city voting trails county election numbers

Groves

Judge dismisses church bell complaint; Groves city council scheduled for discussion

Local

Principal credits staff, community for making Langham top-end school

Local

PHOTO: Nederland principals get ready for their close-up

High School Sports

Undefeated Titans staying on ball heading to Ball

High School Sports

Plenty of motivation: Sharks searching for first win in homecoming rivalry

Local

Texas football letterman, former PA resident John Henderson passes away at 107

Local

PHOTOS: Fall brings out best in pumpkins

Local

PAISD superintendent talks plan to close Memorial campus for week due to COVID spike

Local

Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Groves

Fun on the field: Dede Conner lifts PNG with laughs & speed

Groves

PNGISD board extends Superintendent Gonzales’ contract; District recognized as one of state’s best

Local

Superintendent says Nederland School Board may have to consider ending online learning option

Local

Bond set at $1M for PA man accused of child sex abuse crimes

Local

No timeline for ID on body found in bayou

Local

Driver of 1st vehicle to strike pedestrian not cited, search on for 2nd vehicle after man killed

Local

Victim shot 3 times pleads for answers after friend killed at Port Arthur party

Local

Louisiana resident killed in crash that closed I-10 in Orange County

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 10 Monday night in Jefferson County

Local

UPDATE: Fatal wreck along Interstate 10 closes lanes of traffic

Local

One Year Later: Port Arthur police, family want justice for innocent 22-year-old killed at party

High School Sports

Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball

High School Sports

Bulldogs’ back Josh Mazyck uses versatility as biggest weapon

Local

PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning