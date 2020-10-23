expand
October 23, 2020

PNG quarterback Blake Bost finds an open hole with blocking from Landen Vaughn (74) as Jacob Kotz (54) moves in for the tackle in the first quarter Friday in Nederland. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-23-20

PNG three-peats in Madness fashion with go-ahead pass

By Chris Moore

Published 11:09 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

NEDERLAND — In true madness fashion, the rivalry game between the Port Neches-Groves Indians and Nederland Bulldogs came down to the last play as PNG won 22-21 Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

It’s the third straight year the Indians won The Bum Phillips Bowl, the football edition of Mid-County Madness.

On fourth-and-5 from the Bulldog 8 with 13 seconds left in the game, PNG quarterback Blake Bost rolled out and fired toward the end zone only to be picked off by a Nederland defender. What seemed to be the end of the game was halted when the referees called pass interference on the Bulldogs, giving the Indians first-and-goal from the 2 with 7 seconds left.

On the next play Bost rolled out and found senior running back Lance Vaughn in the flat for the go-ahead score.

Lance Vaughn (2) of PNG turns upfield as he tries to avoid a sack by Kyndon Fuselier (8) of Nederland in the first quarter Friday in Nederland. Also in on the play are Jacob Kotz (54) of Nederland and Corey Burt (50) of PNG. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-23-20

The final drive covered 75 yards in 14 plays.

On the opening drive of the game, the Bulldogs forced PNG into a three-and-out. On the ensuing drive, Nederland senior quarterback Rene Cunningham found room to run up the middle for a 31-yard gain to get his team down to the PNG 22. On the next play, senior running back Josh Mazyck broke free for a 22-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead over PNG with 8:33 left in the first quarter.

After a PNG punt Nederland also went three-and-out, but the drive would cost them. Cunningham was injured on a 1-yard gain. Trainers helped him off the field, and Corbin Chandler took his spot.

On the Bulldogs’ next drive, Mazyck broke multiple tackles on his way to a 69-yard run to the PNG 24. Chandler connected with junior receiver Kyndon Fuselier on a 29-yard pass that put the Bulldogs in position for a Chandler score on a 3-yard run with 10:23 left in the second quarter.

PNG defenders Koby Trahan (20), Jackson Green (15) and Christian Sullivan try to corner Nederland running back Josh Mazyck in the first quarter Friday in Nederland. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-23-20

The game changed when…

On the Indians’ first drive of the second quarter, PNG set up a 32-yard field goal for Tate Sandell to make the score 14-3.

On the following kickoff, PNG kicked the ball short and high to an unsuspecting Nederland return team. PNG took over at the Nederland 40.

Seven plays later, senior quarterback Blake Bost punched it in from 5 yards out to bring the score to 14-9 after PNG missed the extra point with 1:32 left in the first half. The score would remain the same at halftime.

After forcing Nederland to punt on the first drive of the second half, Mazyck broke free again, this time for a 75-yard score.

With 8:30 left in the game, the Bulldogs got the ball back with a chance to ice the game. Nederland was able to run about 4 minutes off the clock with an efficient run game until Mazyck fumbled on the PNG 25 leading to the final score by the Indians.

 

The game ball goes to…

Bost, who finished 31-of-44 for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Bost also added 54 yards on the ground.

 

Other stats…                 

Mazyck finished with 253 yards rushing on 20 carries and three touchdowns. The Indians leading receiver was Brady Nail, who had eight catches for 138 yards.

 

Next up …

PNG hosts Dayton for its homecoming game at The Reservation. Nederland will travel to Santa Fe to take on the take on the Indians. Both games kickoff at 7:30 Friday (Oct. 30).

PNG three-peats in Madness fashion with go-ahead pass

