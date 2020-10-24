90 percent chance of formation – see latest tract projection

Satellite, radar and surface data indicate that a broad area of low pressure, located just southwest of Grand Cayman Island, is gradually becoming better organized.

Weather officials note a better defined wind circulation, increasing thunderstorm activity and falling surface pressures since Friday.

Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next day or so while the low drifts toward the north and northwest.

It has a 90 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.

The system could move near western Cuba on Monday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.