expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Pecan Pageant Queen winner Grace Richard participated in Port Neches-Groves High School’s Homecoming Parade last year. Richard was crowned during the annual Groves Pecan Festival Pageant. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Festival cancelation means year without scholarships

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Each year, three lucky ladies get a shot to receive a scholarship worth between $500-$1,000 to go toward college expenses.

With the cancellation of the Groves Pecan Festival due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the money usually slated for the scholarships are going toward operating costs for the Groves Chamber of Commerce.

The queens’ division of the pageant is the only one that has an opportunity to win the money, said Ronnie Boneau, executive manager for the chamber.

“A sophomore could win it, but they would not receive it until they graduated,” he said.

The chamber does not raise money specifically for the scholarship, which is pulled out of a pool, Boneau said.

The winner typically gets $1,000, the runner up gets $750 and third place gets $500.

“It would still be in the big pot, but since we didn’t have a festival, we didn’t raise any money,” Boneau said. “We’re having to try and live with all the money we made last festival. That is going to be a big question mark as far as looking down the line. There is not a lot of expense when you are having the festival. There are still expenses like taxes and stuff like that.”

The executive manager said funds from the festival cover the cost of the festival and there is money the chamber makes.

“That is what the festival is for,” he said. “It is for the community and to keep the chamber afloat.”

Boneau said some students participate in the pageant for the majority of their lives to get a shot at the crown and scholarship money.

“That’s the sad part,” he said. “When girls get to be seniors, like this year, this is their last shot. They may have been in the pageants since they started in the first category and a lot of them do that. When they get to be seniors, that is their shot at a scholarship.”

Boneau said scholarship winners are required to provide college registration papers.

“We give them the option of giving the check to them or to their college,” he said. “Some winners have chosen for us to send it to the school to go towards tuition. Some have asked for the money so they could go get a laptop or pay for books. The board chose to give them the choice. It doesn’t matter if it’s for clothes as long as it is for college.”

Boneau said he is disappointed that the chamber will not be able to present scholarships this year but is hoping that the pageant will be back and better next year.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

90 percent chance of formation – see latest tract projection

Sense of community goes on despite loss of 2020 Groves Pecan Festival

Port Arthur man indicted for beating his grandfather, 78

“Big opportunity” – Family tradition leads to Sierra Wiltz winning title of cavOILcade Queen

BREAKING NEWS

90 percent chance of formation – see latest tract projection

Groves

Sense of community goes on despite loss of 2020 Groves Pecan Festival

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for beating his grandfather, 78

Local

“Big opportunity” – Family tradition leads to Sierra Wiltz winning title of cavOILcade Queen

Local

Wild knife & crowbar fight between 3 women leads to arrests, indictments

Groves

Groves Pecan Queen strives for best, ready for responsibility of second year

Groves

Coconut-pecan-caramel filling makes for a Groves-style celebration

Groves

Festival cancelation means year without scholarships

Beaumont

Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur donates toward Thanksgiving Food Baskets

Local

TASFR announces $10,000 grant from USDA Forest Service

High School Sports

Titans now 5-0 following second-half surge against Tornadoes

Groves

PNG three-peats in Madness fashion with go-ahead pass

High School Sports

Final-minute touchdown spoils Sharks’ bid on homecoming

Local

Troopers looking for vehicle that fled scene of crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

Local

UPDATED: Tropical Depression could move into Gulf by early next week

Local

Reevaluation of NISD campus upgrades – “Caught off guard by how much things have inflated”

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: External affairs manager aces recovery plans, finds ‘happy’ place after 3 bouts

Groves

Port Neches-Groves theater bringing real who-done-it to stage

High School Sports

Lighthouse’s volleyball state tourney schedule changes

Local

Superintendent Porterie talks reasons for temporarily closing Memorial High, says there is “no COVID outbreak”

Local

City officials confirm death of Mid-County resident tied to COVID-19