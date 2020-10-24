expand
October 24, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20:

Oct. 14

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4500 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3600 block of Taft.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont.
  • An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, assault offensive touch, and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2700 block of Boyd.
  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 6800 block of Cambria Lane.

Oct. 15

  • Bernard Hunt, 59, was arrested for driving while intoxicated-third or more.
  • Vidal Aleman-Ramirez, 25, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.
  • A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.
  • An Information report was completed in the 2900 block of Oleander.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 16

  • Aerian Jackson, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5400 block of Main.
  • Sephora Morales, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Invasive visual recording was reported in the 2500 block of Little John.

Oct. 17

  • Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 3800 block of Hayes.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of First Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Oct. 18

  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.
  • Disorderly conduct-offensive gesture was reported in the 6600 block of Verde.
  • Aggravated kidnapping was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Oct. 19

  • Sunny Wilson, 38, was arrested for warrants.
  • Frank Socia Ellis II, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Texas 73.
  • A theft was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Madison.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • A lost handgun was reported in the 6800 block of Bexley.

Oct. 20

  • Ordezzia Collins, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street
  • Latrice Andrews, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of East Parkway.
  • Jeremy Hudson, 42, was arrested for warrants for 2700 block of Cooley.
  • Justin Root, 34, was arrested for terroristic threats in the 3300 block of Canal.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2800 block of Amber Avenue.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.
  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Main Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

