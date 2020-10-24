Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20:

Oct. 14

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4500 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Gulf.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3600 block of Taft.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, assault offensive touch, and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2700 block of Boyd.

Telephone harassment was reported in the 6800 block of Cambria Lane.

Oct. 15

Bernard Hunt, 59, was arrested for driving while intoxicated-third or more.

Vidal Aleman-Ramirez, 25, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.

An Information report was completed in the 2900 block of Oleander.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 16

Aerian Jackson, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5400 block of Main.

Sephora Morales, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Invasive visual recording was reported in the 2500 block of Little John.

Oct. 17

Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 3800 block of Hayes.

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of First Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Oct. 18

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4600 block of Roosevelt.

Disorderly conduct-offensive gesture was reported in the 6600 block of Verde.

Aggravated kidnapping was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Oct. 19

Sunny Wilson, 38, was arrested for warrants.

Frank Socia Ellis II, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Texas 73.

A theft was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd.

A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Madison.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

A lost handgun was reported in the 6800 block of Bexley.

Oct. 20