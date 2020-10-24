expand
October 24, 2020

Lady Lions head coach Hannah Jones runs drills at Ridgewood Church Thursday. (Chris Moore/ The News)

Lighthouse advances to TCAL 2A championship match

By Chris Moore

Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Lighthouse Home School Lady Lions advanced to today’s Texas Christian Athletic League 2A volleyball championship match against Poetry Community Christian.

The match is set for 1 p.m. on court No. 2 at the George Gervin Academy in San Antonio.

The Lady Lions, who went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, defeated Humble Christian School 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) in the first round of Texas Christian Athletic League 2A volleyball tournament.

Lighthouse will play a rematch against Poetry today in the championship match. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-20) to Poetry in their second match.

“Honestly, we didn’t play to our potential in either games,” Lighthouse head coach Hannah Jones said. “Even in the game we won, we played very timid. We played like we were nervous. We never really played here before. I think they thought it was weird because it was different and there was a bunch of people here. I think they played a little scared. We played well enough to win.”

Jones said her team played well in some aspects against Poetry.

“We played amazing on front row,” she said. “We struggled on back row with serve and receives. I think if we come out [today] and combine what we know how to do, we can win.”

Jones complemented her senior leadership.

“Aria Gray (senior) had multiple kills and blocks.” Jones said. “Amber Morrison, who is a senior, actually had a few touches and blocks today, too. She has never really blocked a ball before. She just wanted to try it out and ended up being amazing. Bekah Henson and Aria are my captains. They have kept the kids’ heads on.”

Jones said Gray suffered a head injury after falling on the floor during their first match but was able to keep playing and is expected to play today.

The coach said she has enjoyed the experience and said she hopes the players are able to take something away from it.

“There is 1A, 2A and 3A here,” she said. “For the girls to be able to go and watch the different divisions is good. There are some 3A schools that have girls that are like really good. They’re going to play D1 college ball after they graduate. For them to be able to watch that is good.”

Jones said her team will have to play better against Poetry’s outside hitter.

“We struggle with trying to read outside hitters,” she said. “Our middles, we do fine. If we play like we play a normal game and not a championship, we should do well. I know it is a championship, so they are going to come in a little freaked out and I have to control my emotions, too. I’m young. I’ve never been here. In the last tournament, we didn’t win a single game. For us to get a win and be able to play [today] is a big deal.”

