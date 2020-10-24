Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:
- Anthony Martinez, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Matthew Rushing, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Jay Devillier, 22, resisting arrest, search and/or transport
- Jason Balsamo, 43, driving while intoxicated
- Tamera Thibodeaux, 32, other agency warrant(s)
- Daron Jones, 29, other agency warrant(s)
- Clifford Jones, 31, possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s)
- Tonya Harst, 50, public intoxication
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:
Oct. 12
- A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search and/or transport in the 600 block of Lee.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Port Neches Ave.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Eighth Street.
Oct. 13
- A person was arrested for other agency warrants and a second person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Sixth Street.
Oct. 14
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and an officer investigated an assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Oct. 15
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Llano.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Criminal mischief and assault were reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and investigated a report of assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Oct. 16
- No reports.
Oct. 17
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.
Oct. 18
- No reports.