Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:

Anthony Martinez, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Matthew Rushing, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Jay Devillier, 22, resisting arrest, search and/or transport

Jason Balsamo, 43, driving while intoxicated

Tamera Thibodeaux, 32, other agency warrant(s)

Daron Jones, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Clifford Jones, 31, possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s)

Tonya Harst, 50, public intoxication

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:

Oct. 12

A person was arrested for resisting arrest, search and/or transport in the 600 block of Lee.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Port Neches Ave.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Eighth Street.

Oct. 13

A person was arrested for other agency warrants and a second person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, city code violation and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Sixth Street.

Oct. 14

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and an officer investigated an assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 15

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Llano.

An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Criminal mischief and assault were reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and investigated a report of assault in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 16

No reports.

Oct. 17

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Washington.

Oct. 18