October 24, 2020

TASFR announces $10,000 grant from USDA Forest Service

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers (TASFR) were awarded a $10,000 domestic grant from the USDA Forest Service.

Port Arthur resident Ike Mills, executive director of the TASFR, announced the grant earlier this week.

“We appreciate the encouragement, support and assistance by Ms. Cheryl Bailey and others from Forest Service to help make this project a reality,” Mills said.

“Due to COVID-19 and hurricanes in Texas, this outreach project will prove beneficial moving forward in serving forest and agriculture landowners in rural communities in Texas. Distribution of information is one of the critical keys to sustainability for generations to come.”

TASFR also announced the cancellation of the third annual Agriculture/Forestry Summit due to the pandemic. The event has been rescheduled for June 10-11, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

“We think rescheduling the Agriculture/Forestry Summit is in the best interest of everyone involved and remaining in compliance with local, state and national Executive Orders regarding the CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 Pandemic, safety is our number one priority,” Mills said.

“Distribution of information will continue for landowners via social media, emails, teleconferences, websites, and telephones. TASFR office will be closed until further notice, however, voice-mail messages will be returned. We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow your local authority recommendations.”

TASFR’s mission is to work in researching, identifying and supporting best practices in renewal energy efforts and new technology in farming and ranching operations. Overall, TASFR promotes a sustainable environment of natural resources in underserved rural communities.

