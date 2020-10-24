expand
October 24, 2020

Tropical Depression has formed, see when hurricane upgrade is expected

By PA News

Published 5:55 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

The National Hurricane Center has declared the disturbance over the northwest Caribbean as  Tropical Depression 28.

TD 28 is forecasted to strengthen and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the system has the potential to become a hurricane at that time.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said once it reaches the southern Gulf, forecast tracks have this tropical cyclone moving north and then northeast.

It will likely weaken to a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts as there still remains uncertainty in both track and intensity.

Regardless of what happens with TD28, forecasters are expecting increased rain chances on Tuesday and windy conditions by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

