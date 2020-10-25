5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Tropical Storm Zeta has remained nearly stationary through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Zeta is forecasted to emerge as a Category 1 hurricane over the Southern Gulf Monday night.

The current track has a landfall as a tropical storm in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said a cold front is forecasted to move through the area on Wednesday as well and this will add even more uncertainty to this forecast.

Regardless of Zeta’s track, the Weather Service is anticipating increasing rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Patrick said windy conditions are expected, mainly over coastal south central Louisiana on Wednesday.