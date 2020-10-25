expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Port Arthur Police released this picture of a suspect vehicle.

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

By PA News

Published 3:03 pm Sunday, October 25, 2020

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking everyone, especially women and young girls, to be on the look out for a Dodge truck.

The vehicle is a 4-door, black Dodge Ram with equipment in the back.

The vehicle has a partial Texas license plate of MRW and is driven by a white male.

There has been several reports involving the Dodge Ram watching and following women in different areas of the city.

An unknown white truck has also been reported to be lurking around in the area at the same time, but no detailed description has been gathered.

If you see this vehicle, do not hesitate to call the Port Arthur Police Department and report any suspicious activity at 409-983-8600.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers

BREAKING NEWS

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

Local

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Local

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Local

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers

Local

Tropical Depression has formed, see when hurricane upgrade is expected

Local

Wade Phillips helps PNG coaches celebrate Bum Phillips Bowl victory

Local

UPDATED: Tropical Depression 28 has formed in northwest Caribbean

Groves

Groves Pecan Queen strives for best, ready for responsibility of second year

Groves

Coconut-pecan-caramel filling makes for a Groves-style celebration

Groves

Sense of community goes on despite loss of 2020 Groves Pecan Festival

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for beating his grandfather, 78

Local

“Big opportunity” – Family tradition leads to Sierra Wiltz winning title of cavOILcade Queen

Local

Wild knife & crowbar fight between 3 women leads to arrests, indictments

Groves

Festival cancelation means year without scholarships

Beaumont

Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur donates toward Thanksgiving Food Baskets

Local

TASFR announces $10,000 grant from USDA Forest Service

High School Sports

Titans now 5-0 following second-half surge against Tornadoes

Groves

PNG three-peats in Madness fashion with go-ahead pass

High School Sports

Final-minute touchdown spoils Sharks’ bid on homecoming

Local

Troopers looking for vehicle that fled scene of crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

Local

UPDATED: Tropical Depression could move into Gulf by early next week