October 26, 2020

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

By PA News

Published 6:14 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

Zeta is now a hurricane and is forecasted to move over the Yucatan peninsula tonight and into the Gulf on Tuesday.

Tropical storm watches are in effect from Intracoastal City to Morgan City and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Intracoastal City east to Navarre, Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal South Central Louisiana will see the main impacts of tropical storm force winds on Wednesday.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said there will be the potential of 2-4 feet of storm surge from Intracoastal City to Morgan City.

Rainfall with Zeta will be 2-4 inches over this region.

No significant tropical weather impacts are expected west of the watch area at this time. However. there is still considerable forecast uncertainty so we will continue to monitor.

A cold front is forecasted to move into southwest Louisiana and may affect Zeta as it approaches the Gulf coast.

No tropical storm wind impacts are forecasted for southeast Texas.

